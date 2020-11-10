Amherstburg Crash Victim Dies

The driver of a motorcycle has died after being involved in a crash in Amherstburg on November 4.

According to Windsor police, the man succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Sunday.

This incident has now been classified as a fatal motor vehicle collision and remains an active investigation.

When officers were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Front Road north and Kingsbridge Drive, they saw that a vehicle and motorcycle had collided.

According to police, the driver of the car was not injured but the driver of the motorcycle was lying near the motorcycle and was reportedly suffering from potentially life-threatening-injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call police.

The intersection was closed for several hours last week following the crash.