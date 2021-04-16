Amherstburg Dad Wins $1-M Playing Encore

A father of two in Amherstburg is now a millionaire.

Lee Evans scored $1-million after choosing to play Encore and matching all seven numbers in order in the April 2 Lotto Max draw.

The 47 year old autoworker says he "couldn't believe his eyes" when he scanned the winning ticket.

He says his wife was "ecstatic" when she heard the news.

Evans plans to invest his winnings, pay for his children's' education and take a vacation when it's safe to travel again.

The winning ticket was purchased at Simcoe Variety in Amherstburg.