Amherstburg Delays 10-Year Plan for Libro Centre

Amherstburg's town council voted to put off a decision on its 10-year master plan for the Libro Centre Tuesday night.

A plan was put together mapping out how a trail system, additional baseball and soccer fields, pickle ball and tennis courts, a pool and splash pad, and beach volleyball courts would fit on the property at 3295 Meloche Rd.

Some councillors thought the plan is premature with uncertainty surrounding amenities at Centennial Park that will be displaced when Amherstburg's new high school is built.

"We can leave the balance for some time in the next month or two to allow council to feel more comfortable with approving this plan knowing what might happen at other locations," says Councillor Michael Prue.

He brought forward a motion to only adopt the plan for a new baseball diamond and trail system that was supported by the majority of council.

Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche didn't see an issue with adopting the plan as it was presented.

"It's a great vision, but it's not a tomorrow vision," he says. "Phil Roberts indicated we're talking more than $60-million, let's face it, we won't generate those kinds of funds in the next 10-years but we still need the vision."

The report going before council was created with input from user groups and residents with a goal of creating a centralized facility to attract more events.