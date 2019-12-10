Amherstburg Deputy Mayor's Budget Change Denied

Amherstburg council has given final approval to the 2020 budget with no changes, but not before a debate over adding additional funds to the town's capital reserves.

With a tax hike of just 0.56%, deputy mayor Leo Meloche made a motion calling for $250,000 to be added to the reserve which would have brought the tax increase to 1.85% — his ask was ultimately turned down by the rest of council.

Meloche says he felt the 2020 budget process was more about a "race to zero" than being financially responsible.

"It's not today, it's down the road. What's the future going to hold for us? So with an increasing infrastructure gap, lack of funding, my concern was we need to take this opportunity because our tax rate was so low. Let's move it up a bit," says Meloche.

He says building reserves is the smart thing to do.

We're way under cost of living," explains Meloche. So we really lost a bit, I say, in this budget. When you look around at other municipalities, I use Lakeshore for example, if you look at Lakeshore they had a 2.5% municipal levy increase, but at the end of the day they're putting more money into reserves.

Meloche says he heard from several residents asking for a higher tax increase.

In my opinion, all we did was push things down the road. I had one resident tell me exactly that, your budget is too low. We're in a good financial position on what I call short-term. It's our long-term financial sustainability to handle future requirements, that's the issue here.

The 0.56% tax hike is far below the originally proposed 4.55% increase.

The tax increase amounts to about $14 on a home valued at $250,000.