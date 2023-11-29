Amherstburg deputy mayor to step in as mayor recovers from broken hip

The mayor of Amherstburg is currently recovering after breaking his hip.

Michael Prue suffered a fall on Saturday, November 25, resulting in the break.

Following prompt medical attention, he underwent successful surgery on Monday.

The Town of Amherstburg writes in a statement that they are please to announce that the surgery went well, and the mayor expects to return home in the next few days, and looks forward to resuming his regular duties as soon as possible.

Due to limited WiFi service at the hospital due to a cyberattack last month, Prue was only able to participate in the first 45 minutes of the council meeting held on Monday evening.

Despite the limited service, he remains informed and engaged in the municipal items and reports during his recovery.

For the time being, deputy mayor Chris Gibb will be stepping in to fulfil mayoral duties, as required, to ensure business continues in the Town.