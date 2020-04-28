Amherstburg Development Boom Continues Despite COVID-19

Development in Amherstburg is moving full stream ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first quarter of this year saw $18.5-million in construction with $4.8-million taking place in March.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says during this time last year the total came in at under $5-million or about quarter of what's been seen so far in 2020.

He says residential builds are booming.

"Residential is one of the things that's been a bit stagnant in the past for various reasons, some of them as simple as infrastructure, but we are back on track. Our residential is just on fire right now," says DiCarlo.

He says the demand is there — people want to move to Amherstburg.

"People see the town for what is it, what it has to offer. One of the bigger complaints when I joke with people about moving to Amherstburg, I was quite surprised how many have said they tried to get property and couldn't over the years. So now we'll finally have a good inventory of homes for people to buy," says DiCarlo.

But he warns that the pandemic may slow things down a bit going forward.

"We've hit a point now where, obviously, it's going to slow down a bit. The developers, unless anything changes, can really only finish the homes they were working on. From what I'm hearing from them they're having trouble getting people to work anyway. So if the numbers drop a bit it's probably expected," adds DiCarlo.

Amherstburg's first quarter of 2020 saw a total of 78 projects across the municipality including 40 new single detached homes.