Amherstburg Drafting Crosswalk Art Policy Before Proceeding with Any Projects

Amherstburg council is lending its support to installing a rainbow crosswalk in the town, but is holding off on officially voting to move forward.

Council heard from resident Linden Crain Monday night who would like to see a crosswalk painted in the town's core to help raise awareness while building a more inclusive community.

Crain was told administration is currently working on a crosswalk art policy which will address a number of questions such as where they'll be located and who will pay for them.

Councillor Marc Renaud says the new General Amherst High School could be a great place to start.

"I think it's something worth looking at. The new high school would be a location worth looking at. You talk about getting people to be inclusive, there's a big area where people need to have that discussion. So I'm open to the idea and I'd like to see a policy on how we determine where we put them."

Councillor Don McArthur says there's potential all over town.

"I'm supportive of a rainbow crosswalk and I'm supportive of crosswalk art. Let's get a policy in place. I think there's crosswalks all over town that could be painted. Outside the Freedom Museum, outside some of our other museums. Even by the Libro Centre with soccer balls and sporting things."

Councillor Peter Courtney says council doesn't want to put the cart before the horse.

"It's a tough sell right now, needs versus wants. I'm all for the beautification of our downtown which is very beautiful and a lot of tax dollars go toward maintaining the beautification of the downtown. I do think we have to let administration do their due diligence on this to make sure that we do it the right way the first time."

The town's crosswalk art policy is expected to come back to council for discussion sometime in July.