Amherstburg Expected to Discuss Summer Day Camps

The mayor of Amherstburg believes his municipality will pass on holding day camps this summer.

Aldo DiCarlo says the facilities the camps are usually held at are currently closed due to COVID-19 and he feels private operators will probably take this lead and host the camps this summer.

He says there are still many unknowns when it comes to summer day camps.

"That's been a problem since this started, now I can appreciate the upper levels of government are trying to get information out as quickly as possible but like most things, this announcement has been made but without a whole lot of detail and the detail is the part we need to know as a municipality in order to move forward," says DiCarlo.

He says with everything going on, it would be tough for the town to hold summer day camps.

"Probably will be more likely that something that will have to go through private businesses unless we get further changes, further direction on a provincial level regarding our public amenities.”

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford said day camps may reopen in July and August if key public health indicators continue to improve.