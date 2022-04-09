Amherstburg Farmers Market kicks off 12th year Saturday

With spring finally here, the Amherstburg Farmers Market (AFM) is once again up and running.

They're celebrating their 12th year in operation, returning to GL Heritage Brewing Company this weekend. A news release from organizers says the partnership between the Farmers Market and GL Heritage means plenty of focus on collaboration and high quality local products.

Over 40 local farmers and vendors will make their way to the market starting this morning. You can expect to see plenty of seasonal fruit and veggies, craft beer, baked goods, and more.

GL Heritage Brewing Co-Owner Jen Desjardin says the offerings don't stop with produce and crafted items.

"We've got a really nice assortment of vendors. We also have live entertainment every Saturday between 10 AM and 1 PM, and we have different local food vendors every single weekend. So, during the market hours, those same food vendors will offer a breakfast menu," she said.

Desjardin also says the partnership between the brewery and Farmers Market provides a great opportunity for a full day of activities.

"So, the idea is we definitely want to create an amazing free forum for these vendors to come out, and offer their products and services to the community. But, from a shopper standpoint, we want to make sure it's a great experience, and that it's a welcoming experience, and that you can stay for a little while."

Desjardin says since the partnership between GL Brewing and the Farmers Market began in 2020, opportunities have skyrocketed.

"Well, the vendors have told us that their sales have tripled after coming to this location, and of course, we're able to draw new vendors, with new artisan products, and grown products, to our space," she told AM800.

The Farmers Market is set to begin at 8:30 AM Saturday morning, and will end at 1:30 PM. The Brewery will be opening at 9 AM and offering cold beer and a covered patio.

Anyone interested in applying to become a vendor at the market can send an e-mail to farmersmarketamherstburg@gmail.com

- With files from Patty Handysides