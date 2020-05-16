Amherstburg Farmers Market Opens Saturday Morning

The Amherstburg Farmers Market is ready to open with a few restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's the 10th year for the market, and its first at its new location at GL Heritage Brewing Company at 8728 Howard Ave. Saturday.

Brewery Co-Owner Jen Desjardins-Grondin says everyone's been working hard to make sure the market is ready to go.

"We've been scurrying the last couple weeks to submit everything we needed to submit and we finally got the approval a couple days ago," she says. "We've had a series of vendors that have been on the ready waiting to show up and we're fortunate enough to see some sunshine."

She says the season will start with 10 vendors that have been approved by Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

"These venders are serving produce and packaged food items, which are deemed essential. At this point in time any other artisan or craft vendors will have to wait until the regulations open up a little bit," says Desjardins-Grondin

Spacing out Vendors and customers are a few measures the brewery has put in place, according to Desjardins-Grondin.

"Lots of hand sanitizer, gloves and masks and we have a bunch of volunteers that are helping us with both car traffic flow and pedestrian traffic flow," she added.

The market runs every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will continue through the end of October.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.