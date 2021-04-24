Amherstburg Farmers Market Opens with Restrictions

Amherstburg's Farmers Market is the first of many across Essex County ready to get its season underway.

Opening day is Saturday and organizers say they're set up to comply with restrictions under the current stay-at-home order.

According to the markets, Facebook page, only essential products will be permitted for sale and local vendors will be spread out for physical distancing.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says officials opened a dialogue with organizers to make sure the event is run safely.

"Our enforcement team is in contact with our bylaw enforcement and everyone who's involved to make sure it is in compliance with everything," he says.

Farmers markets are known to sell more than food and often provide attractions for people to gather and socialize.

Dr. Ahmed says food and essential supplies are the only items that can be available for the time being.

"We'll have to take all of those factors into consideration. We still have a stay at home order and we want to make sure there are only essential items being sold at these markets," he added.

They're also encouraging households to send one shopper to keep things spread out and they're encouraging the "shop, don't stop" rule to prevent congestion.

Even though it's an outdoor event, organizers are requesting everyone wear a mask if they plan to attend.

The market gets underway at GL Heritage Brewery at 8728 Howard Ave. Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market opens May 1.