Amherstburg fire crews rescue 13 people from flooded home

The Amherstburg Fire Department had to be called in to rescue 13 people from a home surrounded by extreme flooding.

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, crews were dispatched to the 7500-block of Howard Avenue in the town after getting a call from some people in a home surrounded by water.

Fire chief Bruce Montone says the water on the property had risen to a point to where people in the home were going to have difficulty exiting.

"They noticed that the water level was above the electrical outlets and knew well not to step into the water," he says.

Montone says the fire department dispatched their water rescue team to the scene.

"The home owner turned off the power at the main breaker and then our team deployed one of our inflatable boats," he says. "In a couple of trips we were able to assist in evacuating two infants, four children and seven adults."

Montone says residents need to be aware of high levels of water inside or outside the home.

"They need to be cognizant of where their electrical outlet are or any appliances that might be plugged in or sitting on the floor. They don't want to be stepping into the water until the electricity flow is shut off," he adds.

Howard Avenue between North Side Road and Middle Side Road was closed early Friday morning due to flooding and remains closed until further notice.

Heavy storms on Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday across Windsor-Essex have left many roadways and neighbourhoods dealing with flooding and high water levels.