Amherstburg grandmother wins $100,000

An Amherstburg grandmother is $100,000 richer.

Marguerite Langlois matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 27, Daily Grand draw to win $100,000.

Langlois says she checked the winning numbers online and couldn't believe what she saw, so she waited until the store opened to have her ticket validated.

"I couldn't talk - that was my first reaction. I tried to call my husband, but the line was busy, so I called my son. I couldn't wait to tell someone," she says.

The 72-year-old mother of three and grandmother of six says other than helping her kids, she doesn't have anything special planned with her winnings.

"I want to help my grandson with his baseball training and help the other grandchildren with their education," she adds.

The winning ticket was purchased at Downtown Espresso Café on Dalhousie Street in Amherstburg.