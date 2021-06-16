Amherstburg Hiring New Building Inspector to Assist with Permit Surge

Amherstburg is bringing a new building inspector on board to deal with a record number of permit requests coming into the town.

Chief Building Official Angelo Avolio says permits have been trending up for a number of years — 2020 saw 454 while 2021 is already approaching 300.

Despite the pandemic, construction is booming says Avolio, "When the pandemic started and the province did the lockdown, I did not expect it, I thought there was going to be a complete downturn in construction. Then once that was lifted a few months later the flood gates just opened and it was unexpected. I didn't expect it at all."

Avoloio isn't expecting building to slow down any time soon.

"Last year was a banner year for us and this year is on par doing the same thing," he adds. "We have some pretty big projects coming through. The number of housing permits last year was a record for us as well and this year is going to be the same. It's going to be big numbers again."

Avolio says there's no question the building department is overworked.

"Right now it's myself and one building inspector and he's running around probably doing about 15 to 20 inspections a day," he explains. "To do a proper job you need time. So this extra person is definitely going to help us."

Amherstburg's building department currently consists of three staff members while similar sized municipalities have as many as nine.

The $66,500 cost for the new full-time inspector will be funded through the town's building services fees.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley