Amherstburg hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday
If you need a COVID-19 vaccine or booster you may want to head to Amherstburg.
The town is hosting a pop-in vaccination clinic Friday at the Libro Centre on Meloche Rd.
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit staff will be on hand in the centre's community room to administer first and second doses as well as booster shots.
Walk-ins are welcome as no appointments are necessary.
The pop-up clinic will be open from 10am to 3pm.
More information can be found at wevax.ca.