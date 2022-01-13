Amherstburg hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

If you need a COVID-19 vaccine or booster you may want to head to Amherstburg.

The town is hosting a pop-in vaccination clinic Friday at the Libro Centre on Meloche Rd.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit staff will be on hand in the centre's community room to administer first and second doses as well as booster shots.

Walk-ins are welcome as no appointments are necessary.

The pop-up clinic will be open from 10am to 3pm.

More information can be found at wevax.ca.