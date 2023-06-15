Amherstburg lifts burn ban

Amherstburg's fire chief has lifted a burn ban for the municipality.

The ban was put in place last week after extremely dry environmental conditions made the town more susceptible to unexpected and uncontrolled fire events.

But now chief Bruce Montone and the town's fire department agreed that the risk of fire has decreased significantly.

A number of factor's played into the department's decision including weather patterns, vegetation moisture levels, and public safety concerns.

In a release, the town says "its fire department will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide ongoing support and guidance to ensure the safe and responsible use of outdoor burning practices."