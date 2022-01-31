Amherstburg looking for feedback on proposed ward system

Amherstburg is considering moving to a ward system.

The issue will be on the ballot in the upcoming municipal election, but the town would like to provide information and gather some input from the public prior to the vote.

Council currently serves at large, but a three or five ward system is being proposed.

Councillor Don McArthur says residents are encouraged to submit their questions.

"Administration is going to field questions from folks in town and sort of lay out the framework for what a ward system could be," he continued. "They're supposed to educate the public on the potential for having a three ward system and what that would mean for the town, as well as having a five ward system."

McArthur says, if residents want a change, they need to make sure they come out on voting day.

"What's neat about it or interesting is that it's going to be on the ballot, but in order for it to pass you need 50% of the people to say yes, I want award system. But, in addition, you need a voter turnout of greater than 50%."

He says, while he's not in favour of a ward system, he's looking forward to hearing what the public has to say.

"Some of the councillors felt a ward system might better represent certain areas of the town and they wanted to throw it on the ballot. If I had to choose I would choose what we have now, but I'm not going to ever oppose throwing it on the ballot and letting the people decide," McArthur said.

A virtual public input session is planned for Monday, January 31 at 6 p.m.

More information on how to take part can be found on the town's website.

The next municipal election is slated for October 24, 2022.