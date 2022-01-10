Amherstburg looking to make changes as it struggles to fill staff vacancies

Amherstburg is looking to make itself more attractive to potential job seekers as it continues to deal with staffing challenges.

A report going before council Monday night says there are several vacancies due to senior staff members being fired or leaving for other opportunities.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says a service delivery review carried out by an outside consultant has found a number of ways to help with recruiting including more full-time positions and increased salaries and benefits.

He says interim CAO Tony Haddad is also recommending changes to several positions.

"He's recommending changes to maintain our service levels, attract and retain staff and he's done it by shuffling responsibilities around so that the net budget difference is zero."

DiCarlo says retaining staff has been an issue for several years.

"That's something that continues to be a challenge," he continued. "These are important things that may break us in who we attract to the town and ensuring that we don't lose any more experienced, qualified people to other municipalities who are, frankly, offering more."

He says it's become hard to compete as other municipalities are offering better compensation.

"I know it's been difficult for some residents to understand or appreciate, but I think anybody who's still concerned or questioning it needs only look at the second half of 2021 and how many staff we lost for the reasons highlighted in the report," DiCarlo said.

Council will discuss the report at its first meeting of 2022 Monday night at 6 p.m.