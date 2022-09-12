Amherstburg looking to make improvements to Co-An Park

Amherstburg is looking to make improvements to Co-An Park.

On Monday, August 12 council will discuss the redevelopment of the park, public engagement, and consultation in collaboration with the Town of Essex.

The park, located in McGregor, is jointly owned 50/50 by the Town of Amherstburg and the Town of Essex.

Amherstburg Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche says it's time for change at the park.

"The time has come when people are looking for new and better amenities. Buildings are aging and the time has come for some improvements to the park, with the long-term growth of the area and the overall demands for the park."

Meloche says many improvements are needed at the park

"Right now it's on a septic system for wastewater handling so there are improvements like infrastructure that has to happen that brings sanitary sewers and storm sewers out. Paving of the parking needs to be done and the buildings are aging."

He says it's important to get public feedback on the park

"With the changing demographics of the aging population, the amenities that are being required are changing. It's important that we engage the people to assess what is needed and wisely spend the money."

Meloche says this is a park that is very well used by both municipalities.

The park features a pavilion and canteen with site furnishings, six baseball diamonds, three soccer fields, two tennis courts and a playground.

It was originally developed by Meloche's father and founded in 1977.

Amherstburg's regular council meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Monday.



