Amherstburg looks to delay renewal of Windsor police services

Administration is asking for more time before council is tasked with deciding whether or not to renew their contract with the Windsor Police Service.

The matter is up for debate during Monday’s council meeting.

When Amherstburg signed the policing contract in 2018, council agreed to seek public input on “the overall experience with the Windsor Police Service” before renewing their contract.

The original deadline for renewal was April 30, 2022.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens sign a 20 year police contract. October 12, 2018 (Photo by Teresinha Medeiros)

According to a report on Monday’s agenda, CAO Valerie Critchley wants the deadline extended for the third time to March 31, 2023.

"This will allow Administration to prepare a report regarding the first term of the contract for council’s consideration in an open public meeting during the first quarter of 2023," the report reads.

The report indicates the deadline has twice been pushed back because of "administrative turnover" and the municipal election.

According to the report, the extension "provides the best opportunity for community participation when the issue is considered by council."

Administration is aiming to have the report on the first five years of the police contract ready for a meeting early in January.

Council would then see the report and seek public input on the service before deciding to renew for another five years or not.

During the election campaign, many candidates mentioned the fact the town has been saving money in their budget in case they decide to restore a municipal police force.

(From L to R) Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Windsor Police Chief Al Frederick and Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo are all smiles after signing a police contract. October 12, 2018 (Photo by Teresinha Medeiros)