Amherstburg loses another senior staff member

Another senior staff member from the Town of Amherstburg is leaving the municipality.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo has confirmed the town's Manager of Planning Services Frank Garardo has resigned and has accepted a position with another municipality in the region.

"These things happen and you kind of roll with it and get on with the hiring process," says DiCarlo.

He says it's never easy when there is a staff resignation but says the town has hired three people for previously vacant positions within the municipality.

"In the same week that you have to announce to the staff and then to the public that we are losing another employee that we're sad to see go, we also can confirm that three of the outstanding vacancies have all now been confirmed that we have new people coming into them," he says.

DiCarlo says the town is close to filling its other vacant positions.

"We got three new people coming in, one going out and we're very close to confirming a number of the outstanding vacancies," says DiCarlo.

Since last summer, roughly 10 staff members have departed from Amherstburg.

In August, DiCarlo announced CAO John Miceli was no longer employed by the town.

He says the search for a new CAO continues and believes the town is close to narrowing it down to a few candidates.