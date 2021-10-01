Amherstburg losing two key members of administrative team

The Town of Amherstburg is losing two key members of its administrative team to nearby municipalities.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says town clerk Paula Parker and town treasurer Justin Rousseau are both leaving the municipality.

He says both have accepted positions in Essex County with other municipalities and both handed in their resignations earlier this week.

"Most recently we will be losing our treasurer to the Municipality of Lakeshore and our clerk to the Municipality of Kingsville," says DiCarlo.

He says the deputy clerk and the deputy treasurer will step up in the short term along with bringing in some interim individuals.

"Just as the town attracted a good number of our recent hires from other municipalities, now the same thing is simply happening to the Town of Amherstburg where other municipalities are attracting them away from us," he says DiCarlo.

DiCarlo says the latest resignations are not related to the August departures.

"Although the timing is obviously not ideal, this is something that municipalities have been talking about for years now as more and more senior municipal employees are retiring or what is happening now is, they're just going to other municipalities that are offering more money and compensation," says DiCarlo.

He adds both will remain with the town for a couple more weeks.

DiCarlo also confirmed the town's Human Resources manager also recently resigned.

In August, the mayor announced CAO John Miceli, director of planning and development services Nicole Rubli and Cheryl Horrobin, the director of corporate services were no longer employed by the town.

The town also lost its solicitor Susan Hirota in August. She accepted a position with the Town of Kingsville.