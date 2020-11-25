Amherstburg Makes Adjustments to Drive-Thru Santa Claus Parade

Amherstburg has done some additional planning for its drive-thru Santa Claus Parade.

Windsor Parade Corporation held its first drive-thru event in Kingsville over the weekend. The parade drew more than 1,000 vehicles and caused gridlock on area roadways.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says he sat down with organizers Tuesday afternoon to go over what was learned at the event.

He says a cut off point is now set for the intersection of County Road 18 and County Road 6 at 8:45 p.m.

"Anybody who's beyond that point at that time likely will not make be able to get through the parade before it's shut down," he says.

He says the cut off point will give people an idea of whether they'll make it in.

"We think it's better for people to understand that before the event than before it's too late," he says. "At least there's a better expectation of what is humanly possible here under the circumstances."

DiCarlo says spectators will only be able to access the Libro Centre from the east on County Road 18 and access to County Road 18 will only be available from County Road 9.

"The concessions that intersect road will all be marked with signs directing people that it's for local traffic only," he added. "They will not be able to get there from downtown for example, so they won't be able to come from the west."

Amherstburg's drive-thru Santa Claus Parade will be held at the Libro Centre Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.