Amherstburg man arrested after Lakeshore break-in

A man from Amherstburg has been charged following a break-in in Lakeshore.

According to the Essex County OPP, on Sunday at 3:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of County Road 8 for the report of a break and enter in progress.

It was reported that someone was inside the secured property, and when officers arrived on scene they located an individual that was arrested without incident.

As a result, a 33-year-old Amherstburg man is facing one count of Theft Under $5000

He was released from police custody, and is scheduled to appear in Windsor court on March 23.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.