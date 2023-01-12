Amherstburg man charged with theft from a Kingsville business

Ontario Provincial Police have charged an Amherstburg man in connection to some thefts from a business.

On Sept. 3, 2022, officers were contacted by a business owner on Road 2 East in the Town of Kingsville in relation to thefts from the business.

Police say an investigation revealed and employee had been stealing items from the business.

As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old Amherstburg man is charged with theft over $5,000 and eight counts of theft under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor at a later date.