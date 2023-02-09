Amherstburg man dies in crash involving transit bus in Florida

A 77-year-old Amherstburg man has died after a crash involving a transit bus in Fort Myers, Fla., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Police said the man was driving an SUV west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlo Boulevard around 4 p.m. on Feb. 3.

The Lee County Transit Bus was traveling east on Summerlin Road, approaching the intersection of San Carlos Boulevard.

Police said the SUV turned left in front of the bus and the front of the bus collided with the side of the SUV.

The Amherstbug man was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The passengers in the SUV were transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center with critical injuries.

There were no passengers inside the bus.

The crash remains under investigation.