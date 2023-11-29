Amherstburg man facing assault charge in connection to alleged road rage incident

One person has been charged following an investigation into an alleged road rage incident in Amherstburg.

On Nov. 27, officers were called to the 400 block of Alma Street for a report of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old man suffering from injuries to his face.

Police learned that the victim and the suspect were involved in a road rage incident.

Investigators say the suspect followed the victim to a business on Alma Street, where he reportedly assaulted the man before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video surveillance in the area assisted in identifying the suspect and his vehicle.

As a result, a 36-year-old man from Amherstburg was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, if you were in the 400 block of Alma Street at approximately 9 a.m. and observed this altercation, you are asked to contact the Windsor Police Criminal Investigations Unit Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559, ext. 230.

You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.