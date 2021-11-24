Amherstburg man facing nine drug trafficking charges

An Amherstburg man is facing several drug trafficking charges after an arrest in the town.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation earlier this month into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in Amherstburg.

On Nov. 23, officers located and arrested a suspect in the 400-block of Sandwich Street South.

A search warrant was then executed at a home in the 300 block of Victoria Street, where officers located and seized cash and a quantity of various illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, psilocybin, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, amphetamine, LSD tabs, and crystal methamphetamine.

A 42-year-old male from Amherstburg is charged with nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.