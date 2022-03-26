Amherstburg man fined and issued penalties in hunting case

An Amherstburg man has been fined and is facing a list of penalties after pleading guilty to several hunting-related charges.

William Gatto pleaded guilty to hunting without a licence and failing to produce his Possession and Acquisition Firearms Licence while hunting with a gun.

He was fined $6,500, was given a two-year probation order and is prohibited from being in possession of any hunting equipment or wildlife and being in the presence of anyone who is hunting.

His hunting licence was also suspended for five years and he must successfully complete the Ontario Hunter Education course prior to re-applying for it.

Court heard that on April 25, 2021, a conservation officer was conducting a turkey hunting patrol in Elgin County and stopped Gatto walking out of a field with two other hunters.

Gatto had a loaded rifle and the other two hunters had shotguns.

When questioned, Gatto said he had the rifle for hunting coyotes and stated he forgot his hunting licences in his vehicle. Further investigation determined that Gatto’s hunting licence was suspended and that his Possession and Acquisition Firearms Licence was not with him.

A release from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry says Gatto has previous hunting convictions and was suspended from possessing a hunting licence.