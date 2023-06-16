Amherstburg man killed in a crash in LaSalle

An Amherstburg man has been killed following a crash in LaSalle.

The LaSalle Police Service is still investigating the single vehicle crash that happened around 1:48 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Front Road.

Police say a 59-year-old Amherstburg man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LaSalle Police Collision Reconstruction Team kept Front Road closed until 7:30 a.m. as they collected evidence and documented the scene.

Police are asking drivers who may have been in the area of the 2400 block of Front Road in LaSalle at approximately 1:48 a.m. Friday, June 16 and may have information or dash camera footage that may assist in this investigation to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210.

LaSalle Police are respecting the wishes of the family to abstain from publicly releasing the identity of the deceased.