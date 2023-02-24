Amherstburg man newest millionaire in Windsor-Essex

An Amherstburg man is the newest millionaire in Windsor-Essex.

Timothy Kelly won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on Dec. 24, 2022.

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5-million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1-million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10-million and can exceed $60 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lynn's Variety Inc. on Richmond Street in Amherstburg.