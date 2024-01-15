Amherstburg man wins top prize in Brentwood Dream Home Lottery

An Amherstburg man has won a brand new home in the Brentwood Dream Home Lottery.

David Mickle's lucky ticket B-123890 was pulled Saturday, as the annual lottery wrapped up with its grand prize draw event, awarding over $1 million in cash and prizes to 23 lucky winners.

This year's lottery showcased over 100 prizes, including four Early Bird Draws for $25,000 each, and the 23 grand prizes of cash, cars and an exciting 1600 square foot (approx.) three bedroom, three bathroom house with finished basement in Harrow, worth $750,000.

Lloyd Chase of Windsor walked away with $141,100 after winning the 50/50 prize.

Amy Schauber of Tecumseh won a 2024 Chevrolet Colorado.

Shawn Hopkins of Lakeshore won a 2024 Jeep Wrangler

Patrick St. Denis of Windsor won a 2024 Ford Mustang.

