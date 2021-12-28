Amherstburg Mayor cautiously optimistic going into the new year

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo is staying optimistic about 2022 despite some setbacks this year.

With COVID-19 numbers on the rise and the loss of many employees including the town's CAO, clerk and treasurer, DiCarlo considers 2021 a tough year for the municipality.

He says despite anticipating some of the staff turnover, he was caught off guard with the number of employees leaving.

DiCarlo says the competition of working for other municipalities played a huge factor.

"It was an unfortunate amount of circumstances that all came at the same time but looking back the bulk of the people we've lost, it was nothing more than the competition that we knew was inevitable," says DiCarlo.

He says a focus in 2021 was to rebuild after the challenges the pandemic caused.

"It's just been more and more challenges pilled on, but thanks to the people that work for the town, we keep moving forward, we keep seeing successes," he says. "I think this is a temporary setback like we've had in the past and we always come back."

DiCarlo says he is most looking forward to moving on from the challenges in 2021.

"We're not looking forward to all the concerns that all of us have with the pandemic," says DiCarlo. "We move forward and now it seems like we're dropping back a bit so it's been frustrating and challenging in that respect but I think everyone is committed and dedicated to the town and we'll get over this."

With upcoming budget deliberations and the 2022 municipal elections, DiCarlo expects more challenges ahead, but believes Amherstburg will continue to move forward.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi