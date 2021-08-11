Amherstburg Mayor Releases Statement on Police Presence at Town Hall

Amherstburg's mayor has broken the silence around what's going on at town hall, but is sharing very few details.

Aldo DiCarlo issued a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the police presence at town properties on Monday.

In the statement, DiCarlo says, "I want to be very clear that their attendance had nothing to do with any criminal activities on the part of any town employees. Any affected staff remain employed with the town."

The statement goes on to say the town is doing its due diligence in reviewing, "some issues that were brought to our attention."

AM800 News has confirmed three staff were escorted out of town hall by police Monday.

According to the statement, Amherstburg continues all operations under the leadership in-house legal counsel Susan Hirota who has been temporarily

assigned the CAO's duties — bringing into question the status of John Miceli who has been in the role since 2014.

The reason for police involvement or what's being investigated has not yet been released.