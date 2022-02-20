Amherstburg names new CAO

Amherstburg now has a permanent CAO in place.

Peter Simmons begins his new role on Tuesday taking over for interim CAO Tony Haddad who has held the position since former CAO John Miceli left the town in August.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says Simmons brings plenty of experience to the role having served as CAO in municipalities such as Welland in the Niagara Region and Woolwich in Elmira Township.

DiCarlo says he's perfect for the job.

"He brings a level of professionalism that we've gotten used to with someone like Tony Haddad. He has all the qualifications, all the experience and, I think, the right attitude to move us forward."

DiCarlo says there's been a lot of turnover at town hall, but it's time to turn the page.

"Peter Simmons is going to come on board and provide that leadership that we're looking for. Residents were getting concerned about the amount of vacancies. We have filled most of them, but this was a key one for us. So this is really that final vacancy that should now move us forward very smoothly."

DiCarlo says the process to recruit a new CAO began in November.

Simmons will be officially sworn in at Amherstburg council's February 28 meeting.