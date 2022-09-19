Amherstburg native attended Queen's Funeral

Britain and the world laid Queen Elizabeth II to rest at a state funeral on Monday morning, that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers from the world over.

It also drew a native of Amherstburg, Katrina Harvey, and her nephew on a last minute trip to see history in person.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Harvey says on the Sunday following the Queen's death she decided she wanted to be there.

"So Sunday afternoon we got direct flights to and from London, we got a hotel right in the center of it all, we're a 15 minute walk to Hyde Park and the Wellington Arch. We left Toronto on Friday night and we arrived in London at 6:30 a.m. in the morning, so it's been a whirlwind couple of days."

She says you could feel the emotion from those in attendance.

"It's very different. I will say when we went and did the walk around the palace on Saturday the overwhelming emotion that rushes through your body was hard to control. To see the flowers, the letters and the notes."

Harvey says she hasn't historically been all that interested in the monarchy, but that it was a special moment in history for a special woman.

"I mean as a Canadian the monarchist part of it, we'll put the political side of it aside, but I was very invested in the Netflix series the crown and I was a teenager when Princess Diana died. So no, not obsessively engulfed with the royals, but just that this woman gave her entire life to this country for 72 years."

Officials estimate up to a million people lined the streets of London on Monday to say their final goodbyes to the Queen.