Amherstburg Needs Overtime to Get Past Dresden

An overtime victory for the Amherstburg Admirals in Dresden Friday.

After a back and forth battle, Trevor Klee scored in extra time to give the Admirals a 3-2 win.

Nick Bolton was solid in net for Amherstburg stopping 42 of 44 shots he faced.

The Admirals now sit in fourth place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League's West Stobbs Division one point behind Essex.

Amherstburg now heads to Wheatley for a showdown with the Sharks Saturday night.

Puck drops at 6pm.