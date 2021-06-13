Amherstburg, Ont.'s Holiday Beach reopens after nearly 3-year hiatus

Amherstburg, Ont.'s Holiday Beach is reopening after a nearly three-year hiatus.

According to Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) CAO Tim Byrne, the beach had to close due to unprecedented lake levels, erosion and fallen trees that caused safety issues.

Byrne is happy to say contractors have "been able to remove the downed trees and other hazards from the beach to ensure its safety for swimmers" and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has resumed water quality testing.

Entry to the conservation area complete with the beach, trail system and picnic areas is $10 per carload.

Holiday Beach is open from 6a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Thanksgiving Weekend or barring any further closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information can be found on ERCA's website.