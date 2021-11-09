Amherstburg partnering with local group to plant trees in residential areas

Amherstburg is joining forces with THRIVE Amherstburg to get more trees planted on residential properties.

The THRIVE group made a presentation to council Monday night stressing the importance of increasing our tree canopy as Essex County has the lowest natural cover in Southwestern Ontario.

Long-time Amherstburg resident Jasminka Kalajdzic is with THRIVE and says the easiest way to take action against climate change is to plant a tree as it's the best way to capture carbon.

She says Windsor-Essex is not immune to climate change.

"We here in Amherstburg are already feeling the impacts of climate change. Daily temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius have increased in number dramatically from a current average of 10.4 days per year. It is expected that we will reach 63.1 days by 2050."

Kalajdzic says, as many residents have experienced, flooding is a direct result of climate change.

"Flooding has had a negative impact not only on individual businesses and homes, but also on municipal infrastructure," she continued. "In 2020, the days that our region has been under flood watch increased from 147 days to 198."

Dr. Lisa Porter is an Amherstburg resident working with THRIVE.

She says trees help filter out toxins as well.

"As a cancer biologist, the impacts of climate change on human health is particularly concerning to me. Among the list, environmental toxins are contributing to declining water and air quality. This fuels cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and chronic disease such as cancer right here in Windsor-Essex," Porter said.

Council agreed to put $4,000 toward the first phase of THRIVE's plan which will see 200 trees made available to private home owners, education and training for youth as well as assistance for seniors who may not be able to physically take part.

THRIVE Amherstburg is a local group focused on "creating connections between best practices and good local governance."