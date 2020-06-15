Amherstburg Plans Ahead with Open Air Weekends

Amherstburg has approved a plan to give local businesses a jump-start to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essex County wasn't part of the provinces second phase of reopening, but when the town is given the okay, Amherstburg will launch Open Air Weekends.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the plan is to reduce roads to one lane downtown to give businesses like restaurants and retail shops more space.

"Giving them a little more space outside will help them get the same amount of customers and still maintain physical distancing," he added.

He says approving the plan now means it will be ready when the time comes.

"We will be in a position to move very quickly to be able to help out the businesses down there," says DiCarlo.

Biking and walking are being encouraged with available parking just minutes away, according to DiCarlo.

"Even with the loss of some of the parking spaces you'll still have 300 or more public spots," he says. "That's not including some of the private lots where the businesses have already told the town they'd have no problem letting us use them."

DiCarlo says the plan is to run the event every weekend from Friday to Sunday nights.

Open Air Weekends will not begin until phase two of the reopening plan is extended to the region.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi