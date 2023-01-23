Amherstburg records over $209-million in construction values in 2022

The Town of Amherstburg is reporting a major jump in construction activity.

The 2022 Year End Building Activity report going to Council Monday evening shows the Building Department issued 566 total permits in 2022, with a construction value of over $209-million, a new record.

The figure is $74-million more than the previous record of $139-million in construction value posted in 2021.

The permits issued consist of single family dwelling, semi detached units, townhouse units, additional dwelling units, additions, garages, commercial, industrial, institutional, swimming pool enclosures and decks.

Angelo Avolio, Chief Building Official, says the construction of two apartment buildings was a big factor behind the increase in 2022.

"Even the single family dwellings have increased quite a bit as well, so that alone was around $105-million right there. So between the condos and the apartments, that definitely made the increase," he says.

A total of 471 residential units were created which includes 174 single family dwelling units, 24 semi-detached units, 52 four unit townhouse units and 5 five unit townhouse units, 11 Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and two apartment buildings with 189 units and 16 unit condominium building.

The 471 residential units in 2022 is 173 more than the 298 units in 2021.

Avolio calls the figures great for the town and Essex County because it creates jobs and helps the tax base.

Amherstburg Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday.