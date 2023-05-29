Amherstburg resident $100,000 richer after Instant Crossword Tripler

Rocco Dipierdomenico of Amherstburg is celebrating after winning a $100,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler.

The retiree says he's been playing the lottery for about 20 years.

"I've always liked playing Instant tickets as a way to pass the time and socialize with friends," he added while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

One evening, Dipierdomenico said he purchased a ticket at his local coffee shop.

When he checked it to see if he was a winner, the machine shut down.

"My body became still with shock," he explained. "I needed to double check the ticket, then took a couple minutes to process my win outside."

The 64-year-old then called his wife to reveal the news.

"Are you ready to retire?" he asked. "She couldn't believe it!"

Dipierdomenico said he was shaking when he returned home and told his daughter.

"We celebrated the win together as a family."

With his windfall, Dipierdomenico is hoping to purchase a car and new furniture but plans to save whatever is left.

"It feels fantastic. You always joke about winning, but when it happens, it's unbelievable," he stated.

The winning ticket was purchased at Downtown Espresso Cafe on Dalhousie Street in Amherstburg.

Instant Crossword Tripler is available through OLG for $5 a play, and the top prize is $100,000.