Amherstburg Resident Calling for Rainbow Crosswalk in Town's Core

An Amherstburg resident would like to see a rainbow crosswalk installed in the town.

Linden Crain will be a delegation at council's Monday night meeting and says, while it's a simple gesture, the crosswalks help build a more inclusive community.

Crain says he was inspired by a pair of rainbow crosswalks at the University of Windsor.

"It definitely was sparked by the University of Windsor's efforts in installing two Pride rainbow crosswalks in the last year and then, also, 30 other municipalities across Ontario that are really working forward to be more inclusive," he says.

Crain says he's proposing the crosswalk be installed in Amherstburg's core.

"I chose it to be right at the end of Richmond St. and Dalhousie St. right in front of town square where we have a bunch of flags that are raised and we have the big clock. It's the middle of Amherstburg. I'd say it's the centre of town where many people cross. You can't miss it," he says.

Crain says if fundraising is needed, he'd be happy to spearhead the effort.

"My plan is to present this to council and if council wants to take the approach and fund it through the municipality, that would be great, or I guess I would have to raise funds for this project," he says. "So I am prepared to do both. This is just another piece of what Amherstburg can do to be more welcoming."

Crain adds it would be a great time to get the project approved as June is National Pride Month.

Amherstburg council gets underway Monday night at 6 p.m.

With files from Rob Hindi