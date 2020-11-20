Amherstburg Residents to See a Tax Increase in 2021

A proposed tax increase in Amherstburg now comes in at 4.89 per cent for 2021, according to Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

That's down from the original draft budget that proposed a 7.55 per cent increase in 2021.

Taxpayers could now see a $120 increase on a home valued at $250,000.

DiCarlo says finding efficiencies with the lost revenue due to COVID-19 while maintaining service and growth is an ongoing challenge.

Budget talks got underway Tuesday and wrapped Thursday night.