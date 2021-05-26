Amherstburg Residents to Vote on Establishing Ward System

Amherstburg residents will have a chance to vote on a ward system within the town in the upcoming municipal election.

Councillors currently serve at large, but a three or five ward system is being proposed.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the issue has come up several times since three townships were amalgamated into the Town of Amherstburg in 1998.

At the ballot box, residents will only be asked if they're in favour of a ward system election — if more than 50 per cent approve then a future council will discuss just how many wards would be best for the town.

Public education sessions on the ward system will be held prior to the next municipal election which is slated for Oct. 24, 2022.