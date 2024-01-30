Amherstburg residents unhappy with 2024 tax rate increase

A group of Amherstburg residents are expressing their unhappiness with the 2024 Budget.

The operating budget was brought forward to council on Monday evening to finalize the tax levy increase.

On January 16, council approved the budget after two days of deliberations at 6.44 per cent.

Despite the fact that the budget was approved 5-1 on Monday evening, with councillor Diane Pouget opposing and councillor Peter Courtney absent, a number of residents were delegates to express their concerns.

Many of the delegates expressed how difficult it is to afford to live, and an over six per cent increase is way too high.

Donna Geoffrey Hibbert, Amherstburg resident, says the Town is trying to add too many high-budget amenities and services.

"We are the great once-had Town. We once had a swimming pool, a boat ramp, we don't need a Taj Mahal fire hall. Why do we need an additional mechanic for new vehicles? Our elected officials focus should be redirected to what we've had taken away, replacing, and adding when we can afford to do so."

Janette Ouellette, another resident, says inflation is so high, and necessities to live have all increased.

"Groceries, electric bills, hydro, gas, home insurance, car insurance, all increased. People with mortgages trying to raise families are having a hard time. Seniors and others on fixed incomes are having a difficult time. We are at a time where you need to think about our needs over wants."

Sue Hudson, Amherstburg resident, says the Town's departments present how much they need that year, and council approves it.

"I like in this current process as to my son or daughter asking for a raise in their allowance, and me giving it to them because they have told me they need the extra money. Why not tell them how much you're willing to give them, and have them figure out how they can best utilize that money. Therefore teaching them fiscal responsibility, and how to prioritize their spending."

The proposed 2024 tax increase was 7.13 per cent, however after leftover revenue from 2023, council went into budget talks at 6.95 per cent.

Some projects that Amherstburg residents can expect to see in 2024 is the construction of eight new pickleball courts at the Libro Centre, a second toboggan hill at the Libro was also approved, as well as money allocated for roads and infrastructure improvements.