Amherstburg's Acting CAO Heading to Kingsville

Amherstburg's acting Chief Administrative Officer has accepted a new position with another municipality.

Susan Hirota has been hired by Kingsville as its new Director of Legal and Clerk Services and Town Solicitor.

Hirota had previously worked as Amherstburg's town solicitor, but on August 11 mayor Aldo DiCarlo announced she would be temporarily taking over the CAO's duties after three staff were escorted from the town hall by police on August 9.

That investigation is ongoing and DiCarlo is asking residents to be patient as the town works through a number of issues.

In the interim, current Director of Engineering and Public Works Antonietta Giofu will take over CAO duties in Amherstburg.

Hirota will start her new job in Kingsville on August 30.