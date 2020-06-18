Amherstburg's Canada Day Celebrations Going Virtual

The Town of Amherstburg is moving forward with its Canada Day celebrations.

Tourism and Culture Coordinator Sarah Van Grinsven says this year's celebrations will be held virtually on the town's Facebook page.

She says celebrations will begin on June 26 and will last until July 1.

Van Grinsven says the celebrations will include musical acts, inspirational messages and the sharing of Canada Day recipes.

"We're hoping to get a lot of activity on our Facebook, get people involved and we're going to have a different scene each day leading up to July 1," says Van Grinsven.

She says it's tough to say how many people will sign on for the virtual events.

"We are really hoping that people are going to be celebrating at home with their families and having a great day and then having our Facebook Live on while they're celebrating to kind of unite the whole community," says Van Grinsven.

The town has named its celebrations "Oh Canada Day."