Amherstburg's chief administrative officer no longer with the town

The Town of Amherstburg is need of another chief administrative officer.

Sources tell AM800 News that Peter Simmons is no longer with the town.

Simmons was hired as CAO in late February, taking over for interim CAO Tony Haddad who had held the position after former CAO John Miceli left the town in August of 2021.

Few details are being released about the reasons behind his departure which comes just several months after he was hired.

He had previously served as CAO in municipalities such as Welland in the Niagara Region and Woolwich in Elmira Township.

Amherstburg Town Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday and more details are expected during the meeting.