Amherstburg's Concession Rd. 2 bridge to be completed in spring after long delay

Some good news for those who use the Concession Rd. 2 bridge in Amherstburg.

Construction on the bridge between North Sideroad and Beneteau Dr. was supposed to be completed by October 2021, but the discovery of a human bone at the site put the project on hold.

Councillor Marc Renaud says administration has provided an update and the bridge will be done in the spring when asphalt plants open and likely operational by the end of May.

He says residents in the area have been wondering what's going on.

"The residents that live in the River Canard subdivision were asking when the bridge would be reopened and administration basically said they're waiting for the asphalt plant to open which would be the beginning of May and they feel they should be good to go shortly after that."

Renaud says it's been a long time coming.

"The residents have been understanding of the issues, but I think they'd like to see it done," he continued. "It's another option of going into Amherstburg. They've had a lot of issues that they've worked through which, I believe, all indications look like they should be done soon."

He says, while the project has taken longer than expected, the work is needed.

"The bridge was in disrepair. It needed to be done. Unfortunately, when you start tearing apart an old bridge you find different things that cause delays. The ministry was brought in to do some evaluations and many other things delayed the progress," Renaud said.

Prior to the discovery of the human bone in August 2021, the bridge had already been closed for construction for 18 months.

After finding the bone, Windsor police determined a criminal investigation was not needed, but the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services ordered an archeological dig at the site.